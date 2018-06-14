Matthew Wright to bow out of The Wright Stuff after 18 years

The presenter has been at the helm of the programme for 18 years.

Matthew Wright is set to present his last episode of his daily current affairs show.

The 52-year-old is bowing out of the The Wright Stuff after 18 years, with a final show on Thursday.

Guest presenters will take his place until September, when Jeremy Vine will take over and the Channel 5 programme will be renamed.

Wright announced his departure in May, saying it was due to the demands of presenting a daytime show and that it was time to try new things.

Director of programmes Ben Frow said at the time: “We would like to thank Matthew for his passion, hard work and enthusiasm over the last 18 years and for making the show what it is today.

“He will be sorely missed and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

