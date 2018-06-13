Police investigate alleged abuse of Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee

13th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The restraining order says the former adviser, Keya Morgan, has inserted himself into the life of the 95-year-old.

Los Angeles police are investigating reports of abuse against Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee.

The investigation was revealed in a restraining order granted on Wednesday against a man who has been acting as Mr Lee’s business manager and personal adviser.

The restraining order says the former adviser, Keya Morgan, has inserted himself into the life of the 95-year-old – who is behind famous strips including Spider-Man and The Hulk.

It accuses Morgan of taking advantage of Mr Lee’s impaired hearing, vision and judgment, moving him from his longtime family home and preventing family and associates from contacting him.

Morgan was arrested on Monday for allegedly filing a false police report by calling 911 saying burglars were in his house when in fact authorities were conducting a welfare check on Mr Lee.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish teenager in critical condition after falling 39 feet in popular holiday hotspot

Irish teenager in critical condition after falling 39 feet in popular holiday hotspot
Gardaí launch investigation after young woman allegedly sexually assaulted while walking home

Gardaí launch investigation after young woman allegedly sexually assaulted while walking home
EXCLUSIVE: Baby joy for Xposé's Karen Koster as she welcomes her third child

EXCLUSIVE: Baby joy for Xposé's Karen Koster as she welcomes her third child

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just confirmed the news we've ALL been hoping for

Met Éireann have just confirmed the news we've ALL been hoping for

The REAL reason why Niall left Love Island has been revealed

The REAL reason why Niall left Love Island has been revealed
7 ways the Noughties were so different from today

7 ways the Noughties were so different from today
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather