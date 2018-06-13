In Pictures: Hollywood royalty in London for Ocean's 8 premiere

13th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The film sees the gaggle of criminals conspire to steal a diamond necklace from the Met Gala.

Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett stole the spotlight on the red carpet at the European premiere of Ocean’s 8 in London.

Oceans 8 European Premiere - London
Rihanna all glam for the big show (Ian West/PA)

The trio were joined by Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling for the screening of the heist film at Cineworld in Leicester Square.

Oceans 8 European Premiere - London
On the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

The film sees the gaggle of criminals conspire to steal a diamond necklace from the Met Gala.

Oceans 8 European Premiere - London
Sarah Paulson and Sandra Bullock share a joke (Ian West/PA)

Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, the sister of Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney in Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen.

Oceans 8 European Premiere - London
Director Gary Ross attending the premiere (Ian West/PA)
Oceans 8 European Premiere - London
Mindy Kaling looking elegant (Ian West/PA)
Oceans 8
Helena Bonham Carter interacts with fans (Ian West/PA)
Oceans 8 European Premiere - London
Sarah Paulson has fun with the crowd (Ian West/PA)
Oceans 8 European Premiere - London
Cate Blanchett poses for the cameras (Ian West/PA)
Oceans 8 Premiere
Helena Bonham Carter takes a photo (Ian West/PA)
Oceans 8 Premiere
Cate Blanchettt, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter chat ahead of the event (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Oceans 8 European Premiere - London
Sandra Bullock and Mindy Kaling in discussion (Ian West/PA)
Oceans 8 Premiere
Thumbs up as the crowds cheer (Ian West/PA)

