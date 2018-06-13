In Pictures: Hollywood royalty in London for Ocean's 8 premiere

In Pictures: Hollywood royalty in London for Ocean's 8 premiere13th Jun 18 | Entertainment News
The film sees the gaggle of criminals conspire to steal a diamond necklace from the Met Gala.
Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett stole the spotlight on the red carpet at the European premiere of Ocean’s 8 in London.
The trio were joined by Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling for the screening of the heist film at Cineworld in Leicester Square.
The film sees the gaggle of criminals conspire to steal a diamond necklace from the Met Gala.
Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, the sister of Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney in Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen.
© Press Association 2018