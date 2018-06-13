In Pictures: Hollywood royalty in London for Ocean's 8 premiere

The film sees the gaggle of criminals conspire to steal a diamond necklace from the Met Gala.

Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett stole the spotlight on the red carpet at the European premiere of Ocean’s 8 in London.

Rihanna all glam for the big show (Ian West/PA)

The trio were joined by Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling for the screening of the heist film at Cineworld in Leicester Square.

On the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Sarah Paulson and Sandra Bullock share a joke (Ian West/PA)

Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, the sister of Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney in Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen.

Director Gary Ross attending the premiere (Ian West/PA)

Mindy Kaling looking elegant (Ian West/PA)

Helena Bonham Carter interacts with fans (Ian West/PA)

Sarah Paulson has fun with the crowd (Ian West/PA)

Cate Blanchett poses for the cameras (Ian West/PA)

Helena Bonham Carter takes a photo (Ian West/PA)

Cate Blanchettt, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter chat ahead of the event (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Sandra Bullock and Mindy Kaling in discussion (Ian West/PA)

Thumbs up as the crowds cheer (Ian West/PA)

