Nicki Minaj: Being single makes me feel powerful

13th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The singer is not dating anyone for the first time since she was in her teens.

Nicki Minaj has said it made her feel “strong and powerful” when she became single and realised she did not need a man for anything.

The singer, 35, is not dating anyone for the first time since she was 15.

She told Elle magazine that knowing she does not need to be with someone to live her life, or for her career, is empowering.

Minaj said: “I remember feeling like I could do anything at one time in my life and somewhere along the line, I just started second-guessing myself for whatever reason.

“As soon as I realised that I could actually live and breathe, and eat and sleep, and walk and talk, without having a boyfriend, something clicked in me…

“Becoming single was one of the things that made me feel strong and powerful.”

She continued: “The fact that I am a young woman who doesn’t need a man for money.

“I don’t need a man for a job.

“I’ve never had to f*** for beats. I’ve never had to f*** for a record deal.

“I don’t have those pressures. I get up when I want, shop when I want.”

Minaj is on the cover of the magazine’s July issue.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Former EastEnders actor Leslie Grantham 'fighting for his life in hospital'

Former EastEnders actor Leslie Grantham 'fighting for his life in hospital'
Thousands of Irish families holiday plans RUINED as company CANCELS bookings

Thousands of Irish families holiday plans RUINED as company CANCELS bookings
[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldi's amazing new bargain range

[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldi's amazing new bargain range

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann have just confirmed the news we've ALL been hoping for

Met Éireann have just confirmed the news we've ALL been hoping for

7 ways the Noughties were so different from today

7 ways the Noughties were so different from today
Gardaí launch investigation after young woman allegedly sexually assaulted while walking home

Gardaí launch investigation after young woman allegedly sexually assaulted while walking home
EXCLUSIVE: Baby joy for Xposé's Karen Koster as she welcomes her third child

EXCLUSIVE: Baby joy for Xposé's Karen Koster as she welcomes her third child