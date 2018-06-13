Strictly star Susan Calman collects honorary degree from Glasgow University

13th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Led by a piper, she and other honorary graduates walked round the East Quadrangle and posed for photographs in their crimson gowns.

Strictly Come Dancing star Susan Calman was among those receiving honorary degrees at the University of Glasgow.

The comedian and broadcaster was joined by broadcaster and journalist Andrew Neil.

She posed for pictures with her wife, Lee Cormack, and father, Sir Kenneth Calman, in the university’s East Quadrangle.

The Strictly Come Dancing star was awarded an honorary degree for her work as a broadcaster and comedian and for highlighting mental health issues and LGBT rights.

Sir Kenneth, the university’s chancellor and former chief medical officer for Scotland, presented the degrees at a ceremony in Bute Hall on Wednesday.

Other honorary graduates included theatre director Dave Anderson and songwriter and composer Karine Polwart.

Professor Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice chancellor of the university, said: “We are honouring and acknowledging individuals who have achieved exceptional levels of success and who have made great contribution to their fields, not just in Scotland but also across the world.

“We are delighted to celebrate the successes of all our graduands and I look forward to sharing the day with them and working with them more closely in the future.”

