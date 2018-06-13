Stay strong babes: Piers Morgan mocks Love Island contestants

The TV presenter spoke about his dislike of the word babe with intense passion.

Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan donned a blonde wig as he mocked the Love Island contestants and their constant use of the word babe.

Morgan, 53, revealed his intense dislike of the word, which so far has been used frequently in the villa of the ITV2 series.

He said: “I’ve never gone out with anybody who called me babe. They all call each other babes… babe is just the worst word in the world.”

Piers Morgan HATES the word 'babe' being used on #LoveIslandSo obviously we made a montage of him saying it repeatedly…! #Babe@PiersMorgan @SusannaReid100 pic.twitter.com/PN5L0NRtpC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 13, 2018

A video posted on Good Morning Britain’s Twitter feed a few minutes later showed Morgan donning the tousled wig as he did an imitation of the Love Island contestants saying babe.

He later posted a photograph of himself alongside Susanna Reid writing: “Stay strong babes!”

During Tuesday evening’s episode of the dating series, viewers saw lawyer Rosie Williams confronting Adam Collard for “talking behind her back”.

Prior to Rosie taking on Adam in front of the whole group, she was shown telling fellow contestant Georgia Steel about Adam’s behaviour.

Georgia exclaimed: “Are you serious?” and later told Rosie “you need to be strong babe”.

Adam had earlier quizzed the villa’s newcomer, stripper Megan Barton Hanson, about why she had not picked him for a date upon her arrival, despite him being coupled-up with Rosie.

The villa was also left shaken by the sudden departure of Niall Aslam, who had to exit for personal reasons, ITV said.

