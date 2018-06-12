Donald Trump hits back at 'very Low IQ' Robert De Niro

12th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

De Niro received a standing ovation at the Tony awards for yelling 'f*** Trump'.

Donald Trump has hit back at Robert De Niro after the Hollywood legend launched an expletive-laden rant at the president during the Tony awards.

De Niro received a standing ovation at Broadway’s annual awards ceremony at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday for yelling “f*** Trump!”.

While introducing a performance from Bruce Springsteen, the 74-year-old said: “First, I wanna say, ‘f*** Trump. It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump’, it’s ‘f*** Trump’.”

Trump has now responded to the Raging Bull actor, labelling him “punch-drunk”.

He tweeted: “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk’.

“I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”

Earlier this week, De Niro apologised to Canadians for the “idiotic behaviour of my president” after Trump branded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “dishonest” and “weak” following the Group of Seven summit.

Trump has been in Singapore for a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

© Press Association 2018

