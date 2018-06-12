Love Island fans sad as Niall makes quiet exit from the villa

He had been one of this year's most popular contestants.

Love Island fans have been left saddened by Niall Aslam’s sudden exit from the dating reality show, and his lack of a goodbye.

It had been revealed earlier on Tuesday that Aslam had left the villa for “personal reasons” and would not be returning.

Viewers had been hoping to see his exit in the latest episode, but were disappointed that he did not make an appearance, or say farewell to his co-stars.

Niall on Love Island (ITV)

Aslam, who had a Harry Potter tattoo and joyfully compared himself to a “rainbow fish”, had been a popular addition to this year’s series, and had been coupled up with Georgia Steel.

A&E doctor Alex George had been tasked with relaying the news of Aslam’s exit to the other Love Island stars, who were all stunned at the revalation.

George said: “I’m obviously sad that Niall’s left the villa. We got on really, really well.

“He’s such a great guy and I look forward to catching up with him and having some fun with him outside.”

However, there was little more mention of it in Tuesday’s broadcast, which fans noticed.

One wrote on Twitter: “So did Niall just sneak out in the middle of the night and nobody noticed?? #LoveIsland.”

So did Niall just sneak out in the middle of the night and nobody noticed?? #LoveIsland @LoveIsland — Alisha Hallwood (@alishazoe) June 12, 2018

Another tweeted: “Niall deserves a way better goodbye than that ? #LoveIsIand.”

niall deserves a way better goodbye than that ? #LoveIsIand — anna misses nhc (@newhope_anna) June 12, 2018

“Why did Niall not even say goodbye to anyone? #LoveIsIand,” one asked.

Why did Niall not even say goodbye to anyone? #LoveIsIand — Jade Gardener (@JadeGardener) June 12, 2018

One fan wrote that it was “weird”, because it seemed like “Niall never even existed” after his sudden departure.

Its like Niall never even existed – its so weird #loveisland — Jenny Costello (@JennyCostello) June 12, 2018

Many were just sad to see him leave the programme, which sees singletons battle it out to find love and win a cash prize.

“Heartbroken about Niall leaving the villa, but I hope and pray things are all okay with him and he’s doing good!” one fan said.

Heartbroken about Niall leaving the villa, but I hope and pray things are all okay with him and he's doing good! — Cer Bear (@cerys_bush) June 12, 2018

Another declared: “Niall leaving love island is the worst thing that could possibly happen #loveisland.”

Niall leaving love island is the worst thing that could possibly happen #loveisland — Jewel Jacob (@jeweljacob9032) June 12, 2018

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

