Love Island's Rosie praised for defending herself against 'muggy' Adam

There was plenty of drama in the villa.

Love Island viewers have heaped praise on Rosie Williams for sticking up for herself after her partner Adam Collard went behind her back.

Collard had recently ditched his former partner Kendall Rae Knight to be with laywer Williams, but just a few days into their budding relationship, Collard had shared his affections for newcomer Megan Barton Hanson.

And, in conversations behind her back, he also said he thought Williams was a bit “materialistic” and that “alarm bells were ringing” about her.

Rosie doing it for all the girls who've ever been played. 💪 Adam didn't see this one coming… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/muz0CuC8yX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2018

Collard had asked why Barton Hanson had not picked him for a date upon her arrival, and cheekily suggested that he wanted to slow things down with Williams already, keen for a new romance.

However, Barton Hanson quickly told Williams about their chat, causing Williams to get upset – and then determined to retaliate.

Hours later, in front of the rest of the contestants in the ITV2 programme’s villa, she stormed up to Collard and confronted him in a heated exchange.

She declared that she wanted to know why he did not “have the balls” to say what he had said to her face, and why he was making judgments about her personality.

Williams also said: “I’m not just doing this for me, I’m doing this for every girl that has been played by a playboy, and has been feeling the way I feel today.”

Fans of the show rushed to Twitter to support her, with one writing: “Yes Rosie! Go on girl, we’ve all got your back #LoveIsland.”

Another quoted her, and added: “YES ROSIE SLAY #Loveisland.”

“I’m doing this for every girl who’s been played by a play boy” YES ROSIE SLAY #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/goBEPnhjuH — Ciaran (@CiaranFitz_) June 12, 2018

“Go #Rosie! It’s about time someone took #Adam down a peg or two! #LoveIsland,” one wrote.

One fan said: “So much respect for Rosie now, such a strong woman and inspiring to how we should all stand up for ourselfs #LoveIsland.”

So much respect for Rosie now, such a strong woman and inspiring to how we should all stand up for ourselfs #LoveIsland — Amanda Duncan (@Amandaduncan654) June 12, 2018

However, some fans expressed concern that, later in the episode, Williams appeared to be mulling over whether to forgive Collard and choose him again in the recoupling.

Meanwhile, Collard’s actions meant he was dubbed the “new Muggy Mike”, referring to last year’s contestant Mike Thalassitis, who earned a reputation as a Love Island lothario.

“Adam is a Muggy Mike V2,” one viewer said, a sentiment echoed across Twitter.

Adam is a Muggy Mike V2 — L U K E (@LukeyMalden) June 12, 2018

Adam is the new muggy mike #loveisland — OLIVIA (@livvvmonster) June 12, 2018

Another fan suggested a new nickname, writing: “We had Muggy Mike. Now step forward Aggy Adam #LoveIsland.”

We had Muggy Mike. Now step forward Aggy Adam #LoveIsland — Hannah Goodburn (@HanGoodburn) June 12, 2018

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

