Jenson Button and model Brittny Ward announce engagement

The couple have been an item since 2016.

Former Formula One star Jenson Button is engaged to his partner Brittny Ward.

The racing driver and the model, who have been in a relationship for around two years, announced their engagement news simultaneously on Instagram and Twitter.

They both posted a picture of themselves posing together and almost kissing, while Ward showed off an engagement ring on her hand held up to Button’s face.

Soon to be Mrs. Button 🤗💍 pic.twitter.com/X6G1rFHrWJ — Brittny Ward (@brittnyward) June 12, 2018

They wrote as a caption: “Soon to be Mrs. Button.”

Button became romantically involved with former Playboy Playmate Ward several months after his marriage to model Jessica Michibata ended in late 2015.

He and the Japanese-Argentine model, who had tied the knot in December 2014, hit headlines several months before their split when they were burgled in their sleep while on holiday in the south of France.

The 2009 Formula One world champion, 38, has been competing in Japan since he retired from grand prix racing two years ago, and will take part in the famous endurance Le Mans 24 Hours race this weekend.

© Press Association 2018