Jenson Button and model Brittny Ward announce engagement

12th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The couple have been an item since 2016.

Former Formula One star Jenson Button is engaged to his partner Brittny Ward.

The racing driver and the model, who have been in a relationship for around two years, announced their engagement news simultaneously on Instagram and Twitter.

They both posted a picture of themselves posing together and almost kissing, while Ward showed off an engagement ring on her hand held up to Button’s face.

They wrote as a caption: “Soon to be Mrs. Button.”

Button became romantically involved with former Playboy Playmate Ward several months after his marriage to model Jessica Michibata ended in late 2015.

He and the Japanese-Argentine model, who had tied the knot in December 2014, hit headlines several months before their split when they were burgled in their sleep while on holiday in the south of France.

The 2009 Formula One world champion, 38, has been competing in Japan since he retired from grand prix racing two years ago, and will take part in the famous endurance Le Mans 24 Hours race this weekend.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Eva Price to face HORRIFIC ordeal before she bows out of Corrie

Eva Price to face HORRIFIC ordeal before she bows out of Corrie
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Have Married In An Intimate Ceremony

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Have Married In An Intimate Ceremony
Corrie fans predict SHOCKING new romance

Corrie fans predict SHOCKING new romance

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Emmerdale cast want to get kidnap storyline 'so right'

Emmerdale cast want to get kidnap storyline 'so right'
Willow Smith: I learned about sex by walking in on Will and Jada

Willow Smith: I learned about sex by walking in on Will and Jada
[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldi's amazing new bargain range

[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldi's amazing new bargain range
[WARNING] Met Éireann issue ANOTHER weather warning for nine counties

[WARNING] Met Éireann issue ANOTHER weather warning for nine counties