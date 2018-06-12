Madame Tussauds unveils Ed Sheeran figure at cat cafe

The singer is a big fan of the pets.

A figure of Ed Sheeran has been unveiled by Madame Tussauds at London’s first cat cafe.

The statue features the chart-topping singer, with his famous red hair and beard, dressed in a blue and black checked shirt, black T-shirt and jeans.

The Ed Sheeran figure (Ian West/PA)

He is strumming on a guitar and his rolled-up sleeves mean his coloured tattoos, including one of a cat, are clearly visible.

The figure is on display at Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium in east London, a tribute to Sheeran’s own love of cats, before it moves to Madame Tussauds next week.

Dorito is all of us A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:40am PDT

The cafe allows customers to mingle with the animals, who lounge over two storeys.

When Sheeran announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn earlier this year, he said: “Got myself a fiance just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx”

Dorito the fluffball A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 8, 2018 at 6:18am PST

The statue is the first one of Sheeran in London, after one was previously unveiled in 2015 at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Claire Treacy, of Madame Tussauds London, told the Press Association: “We thought it was important to add him.

(Ian West/PA)

“We’ve been getting requests for a long time, literally one a week, saying, ‘When are you going to add Ed?’. So we thought the best time to do it would be when he’s on his mammoth tour and he’s coming to Wembley so this felt like the perfect week.”

She added: “It usually takes around four months to make each of our figures, that is the whole process from sculpting it in clay to then making the mould to creating the wax, then wardrobe and paint and hair insertion and then we have the added time to build something in the attraction.

(Ian West/PA)

“We have been building a giant guitar, a replica of Ed’s own that will stand alongside him, and guests can play it and then his tunes will start playing out in the space.”

Treacy added that Sheeran was measured for his first statue in 2015, which assisted in creating the new version.

She said: “Our team have used the research – hundreds of measurements, photos and reference shots – taken during that, and then it was important to make him look like 2018 Ed, so adding a few of the newer tattoos and also the scar on his cheek.”

The figure will be on display at Madame Tussauds London from June 19.

