Samantha Womack reveals dramatic new look

12th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The actress will soon be seen starring opposite Emilia Fox in Silent Witness.

Samantha Womack has unveiled a dramatic new look.

The former EastEnders star, who sported long blonde locks while on the soap playing Ronnie Mitchell, showed off a dark brunette hairstyle.

She shared a photograph on Twitter, in which her new brown hair is divided into two plaits.

In the picture she is smiling at the camera and sporting a striped knitted jumper.

She captioned the photo: “Yes I’ve gone darker.”

It was recently revealed that Womack’s first TV role after leaving EastEnders will be on Silent Witness, in which she will star opposite Emilia Fox.

She has also shared a photo on set with her new castmates, including Fox, which she captioned: “Working hard.”

© Press Association 2018

