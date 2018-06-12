Microsoft working on video game streaming service

Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the company wants to expand the horizons of players.

Microsoft has hinted at plans to create its own game streaming service which would allow users to play any game on any device.

Discussing the future of its business during its showcase ahead of the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed the company’s engineers are looking into a streaming service.

The company said its Gaming Cloud Team is looking into developing a service that would enable gamers to “unlock console-quality gaming on any device”.

No details of Microsoft’s plans have been revealed but Mr Spencer did hint at a range of long-term projects currently being undertaken, including work on future consoles and research into improving artificial intelligence which could one day be used to improve the actions and reaction of characters in video games.

Xbox will be on the show floor at E3 alongside many of the other biggest names in the industry when the doors of the convention open on Tuesday.

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend the show, where the latest games are put on display for fans to try for the first time ahead of their release.

