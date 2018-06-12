Paris Hilton hints at possible reality TV return

12th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The socialite shot to fame alongside Nicole Richie on The Simple Life.

Paris Hilton could be making a return to reality TV.

The socialite, 37, shot to fame in 2003 alongside Nicole Richie on TV show The Simple Life.

Now Hilton, who is planning her wedding to US model  and actor Chris Zylka, told E! News she could go back in front of the camera as she prepares for married life.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks pitching that show, so maybe,” she said.

She said she would like to have children soon, adding: “I think that’s the next step in life. I can’t wait to have kids.”

And Hilton said of her relationship: “It’s the best feeling in the world to find that one person as your best friend….Like an angel, I feel like he saved me.”

Hilton and Zylka got engaged in January while on a skiing trip in Aspen, Colorado.

She later told US entertainment magazine People that longtime boyfriend Zylka got down on one knee on the slopes during their trip and that she “immediately said yes”.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range

[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range
Change is gonna come: Met Éireann reveal when Ireland's sizzling sunshine is set to end

Change is gonna come: Met Éireann reveal when Ireland's sizzling sunshine is set to end
Flight diverted to Shannon after apparent BOMB threat

Flight diverted to Shannon after apparent BOMB threat

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Have Married In An Intimate Ceremony

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Have Married In An Intimate Ceremony
Eva Price to face HORRIFIC ordeal before she bows out of Corrie

Eva Price to face HORRIFIC ordeal before she bows out of Corrie
Newcomer triggers COMPETITION on Love Island

Newcomer triggers COMPETITION on Love Island
TWELVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

TWELVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month