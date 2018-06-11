Viewers shocked as Love Island's Hayley asks what an earlobe is

11th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Some fans have accused the contestant of playing dumb.

Hayley Hughes

Love Island viewers were left scratching their heads when contestant Hayley Hughes asked: “What’s an earlobe?”

The model has previously been criticised for saying she did not know what the word “superficial” meant, claiming to be clueless about Brexit and struggling to pronounce male contestant Eyal Booker’s name.

She caused another shock on Monday night’s episode of the ITV2 show, when she was asked to lick Adam Collard’s earlobe during a saucy game of Dare, and asked what it was.

“WHAT IS AN EARLOBE?!? This girl needs to go back to school,” one viewer posted on Twitter.

Another said: “Hayley genuinely asked what an earlobe was on #LoveIsland tonight. This just makes me want to cram the minds of my tiny children with AS MUCH KNOWLEDGE AS POSSIBLE.”

“”WHAT’S AN EARLOBE?” Are you actually kidding??” tweeted another person.

“Stop the world. I want to get off,” tweeted another stunned viewer.

Some people watching the reality series said they thought Hughes was pretending for the cameras.

“Is Hayley actually that dumb or is it just an act?” asked one.

“Why does Hayley think playing dumb is attractive?!? ITS JUST ANNOYING!” said another.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The 9 EMOTIONAL stages of returning to work after a holiday

The 9 EMOTIONAL stages of returning to work after a holiday
Irish holidaymakers are being being warned about these 10 HORRIBLE scams

Irish holidaymakers are being being warned about these 10 HORRIBLE scams
Eva Price to face HORRIFIC ordeal before she bows out of Corrie

Eva Price to face HORRIFIC ordeal before she bows out of Corrie

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range

[PICS] Parents are going to LOVE Aldis amazing new bargain range
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Have Married In An Intimate Ceremony

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Have Married In An Intimate Ceremony
Flight diverted to Shannon after apparent BOMB threat

Flight diverted to Shannon after apparent BOMB threat
Change is gonna come: Met Éireann reveal when Ireland's sizzling sunshine is set to end

Change is gonna come: Met Éireann reveal when Ireland's sizzling sunshine is set to end