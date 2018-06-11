The Metal Hammer Golden God Awards winners list

The Metal Hammer Golden God Awards winners list11th Jun 18 | Entertainment News
Gongs were given out in categories such as breakthrough, best underground band and best event.
Heavy metal stars from all over the world have been recognised at the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards in London.
Here are the winners:
– Best New Band sponsored by Road Crew
Lovebites
– Best Underground Band sponsored by Relapse Records
Wolves In The Throne Room
– Best British Band sponsored by Nuclear Blast
Judas Priest
– Best Live Band sponsored by Monster Energy
Lacuna Coil
– Best International Band
Arch Enemy
– Best Independent Label
Sumerian Records
– Best Event sponsored by Spinefarm Records
Download Festival
– Breakthrough sponsored by Sumerian Records
Code Orange
– Riff Lord sponsored by Chapman Guitars
Wes Borland
– Global Metal sponsored by Century Media
Kaoteon
– Inspiration sponsored by uDiscover
Meshuggah
– Best Album sponsored by Roadrunner Records
Myrkur ‘Mareridt’
– Spirit Of Hammer sponsored by Sliptrick Records
Jessica Pimentel
– Icon sponsored by Zippo Encore
Maynard James Keenan
– Golden God sponsored by LouderSound.com
Ozzy Osbourne
