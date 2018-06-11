Ozzy Osbourne wins Golden God award

The Black Sabbath star was honoured by Metal Hammer for his long career.

Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne has been honoured with a lifetime achievement gong at the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards.

The singer, 69, was presented with the Golden God award a year after his band was given the accolade.

Osbourne, who attended the event with his wife Sharon, said: “What an immense honour it is to be getting a second Golden God Award after Sabbath picked one up last year.

“The fans who have supported me and this music mean everything to me, which is why getting this award is so special.”

The award recognises the star’s almost 50-year career, including his pioneering work in the Birmingham metal band and his long solo career.

The ceremony, hosted by Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta at Indigo at the O2, celebrated the past 12 months of rock and metal around the world.

Other winners included Japan’s latest metal sensations Lovebites, who won best new band, and Wolves In The Throne Room, who won best underground band.

Lovebites won best new band (Ian West/PA)

Judas Priest were named best British band, and best live band went to Italy’s multi-award-winning Gothic metallers Lacuna Coil.

The breakthrough prize went to Code Orange, while Lebanon’s Kaoteon – who have faced huge opposition to their music from authorities and religious groups in their own country – were given the global metal award.

The Spirit Of Hammer went to Jessica Pimentel, who plays Maria Ruiz in Orange Is The New Black and is also the lead singer of metal band Alekhine’s Gun and backing vocalist in Brujeria.

Jessica Pimentel is lead singer of Alekhine’s Gun (Ian West/PA)

Performers included the band Parkway Drive and synthwave sensation Carpenter Brut.

Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade said: “The Golden Gods aren’t just the biggest metal awards on the planet – they’re the only music awards that put our community at the very heart of it all.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support the awards and who continue to support the magazine.

“What a night. Same again next year, yeah?”

© Press Association 2018