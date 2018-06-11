Love Island fans fuming as Eyal ruins Alex's chances with new girl

Eyal kissed newcomer Megan although he knew Alex liked her.

Love Island viewers said it was time to “bin” Eyal Booker after he ruined Alex George’s chance of romance with the newest contestant.

The A&E doctor has struggled to find romance on the ITV2 reality series and fans were thrilled when newcomer Megan Barton Hanson asked him on a date in Monday night’s episode.

But things turned sour when Barton Hanson clicked better with Booker, who she also took on a date.

The pair even shared a kiss and Barton Hanson later told the girls that their conversation flowed.

She said she did not want to reject George because he had been so unlucky in the relationship stakes, but that things “didn’t feel natural” between them.

Booker later kissed Barton Hanson again – this time in front of George during a game of Dare that saw the group kissing and licking honey off one another.

Viewers were unimpressed, saying Booker was “a snake”.

“Eyal needs to go home,” one fan posted on Twitter, while another said they “liked Eyal until he stole Alex’s first shot at love”.

One posted: “Eyal went from hero to zero tonight,” and many others suggested he “get in the bin”.

“For Eyal to call Alex his ‘best mate’ and then kiss Megan in front of him just shows how much of a snake he is,” tweeted another outraged viewer.

With 15 islanders now in the villa, the episode also saw the Hideaway opened for the first time.

The group received a text saying they had to choose one couple to spend the night in the romantic room.

They quickly picked Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson, who have been coupled up for days.

The thrilled pair retreated to the plush pad where they celebrated their “one-week anniversary” with champagne.

