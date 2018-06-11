Demi Lovato postpones second concert due to illness

The singer said she is suffering with swollen vocal cords.

Demi Lovato has been forced to cancel a second show due to illness.

The US star was due to take to the stage in Birmingham on Tuesday but has postponed the show to June 29 because she is ill and suffering with swollen vocal cords.

It comes a day after the singer had to call off a London show hours before she was due to perform.

After cancelling the concert at the O2, the star said she was broken-hearted about disappointing her fans.

She said on Twitter: “I write this through tears of frustration and sadness that I have to postpone my concert in London at the O2 tonight due to being very, very sick and with swollen vocal chords that were examined by an ENT (dr.).

“If I go on tonight and injure my vocal chords any more I could potentially have to cancel the rest of my tour.

“I’m so so so sorry to disappoint any of my fans in London that have traveled hours to be here by plane or car, and to all of the fans that got these tickets for their birthday, holiday or any other special occasion.

“It breaks my heart to let you down. Just know I feel your frustration and I wouldn’t do his unless I absolutely had to.

“For everyone who bought a ticket to tonight’s show, I will see you for the rescheduled date on June 25th after Madrid and Rock in Rio.

“Thank you for understanding. I love you.”

A statement from concert producer Live Nation said: “Unfortunately due to illness, tomorrow night’s Demi Lovato show at Arena Birmingham (Tuesday June 12) has had to be postponed.

“The show will now take place on Friday June 29.

“All tickets will remain valid for the new date.

“Please contact your point of purchase for all ticket enquiries.”

