De Niro apologises to Canada for Trump's 'idiotic behaviour'

11th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Trump advisers also attacked the Canadian PM, branding him a back-stabber.

Robert De Niro has apologised to Canadians for the “idiotic behaviour of my president” a day after the actor launched an expletive at Donald Trump at the Tony awards.

De Niro said that President Trump’s remarks about Canada are a “disgrace” and apologised to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others who attended the Group of Seven summit of leaders in Canada.

President Trump called Mr Trudeau “dishonest” and “weak” following the summit on Saturday.

Trump advisers also attacked the Canadian PM, branding him a back-stabber.

De Niro made his comments at a groundbreaking ceremony for a Nobu hotel in Toronto.

At the Tony awards, De Niro launched an expletive at President Trump and pumped his arms for emphasis.

Many in the audience stood and cheered, while TV censors quickly bleeped out the offending words.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish holidaymakers are being being warned about these 10 HORRIBLE scams

Irish holidaymakers are being being warned about these 10 HORRIBLE scams
TWELVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

TWELVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month
Flight diverted to Shannon after apparent BOMB threat

Flight diverted to Shannon after apparent BOMB threat

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The 9 EMOTIONAL stages of returning to work after a holiday

The 9 EMOTIONAL stages of returning to work after a holiday
Liz Earle's top 5 tips for keeping your gut healthy

Liz Earle's top 5 tips for keeping your gut healthy
Change is gonna come: Met Éireann reveal when Ireland's sizzling sunshine is set to end

Change is gonna come: Met Éireann reveal when Ireland's sizzling sunshine is set to end
Man dies and partner seriously injured after intruders attack their home overnight

Man dies and partner seriously injured after intruders attack their home overnight