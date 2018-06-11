Brit winner Jorja Smith in line for top three spot with album debut

The musician looks set to beat the likes of Lily Allen and The Beach Boys in the charts this week.

Singer Jorja Smith’s debut album could score a top three place in the charts this week, but she will have to hope for a sales surge to knock The Greatest Showman from the number one spot.

Smith, who won the Brit Critics’ Choice Award this year, is in line to see her first record Lost & Found enter the chart at number three, according to mid-week data from the Official Charts Company.

The high-charting position will mean the R&B singer will follow in the footsteps of previous Critics’ Choice winners, such as Sam Smith, Rag’n’Bone Man and James Bay, who all scored top three positions with their debut albums.

However, while Lost & Found is set to be this week’s highest-charting new entry, the 21-year-old has a way to go to knock reigning charts champion, The Greatest Showman soundtrack, from the summit.

The musical film’s soundtrack is in line to notch up a 19th non-consecutive week at number one.

It is currently the highest-selling record across physical, digital and streaming formats, the Official Charts Company has said.

Number two at the mid-week stage this week is George Ezra with his second album Staying At Tamara’s.

Other new entries this week are The Beach Boys with the Philharmonic Orchestra’s new record, in at number four, and Lily Allen’s latest effort No Shame – her first in four years – which is on course to debut at number five.

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson’s debut record Tales From Home is at number eight at the halfway point of the charts week.

Over on the singles chart, Jess Glynne has some serious competition for this week’s top spot.

Her single I’ll Be There is currently at number one after rising from second place last week, but she will have to fend off Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie, who are hot on her heels.

Clean Bandit’s Solo, featuring Demi Lovato, is fewer than 1,000 combined sales and streams behind Glynne, while Anne-Marie’s 2002 is less than 300 combined sales behind Solo.

If Glynne does manage to score number one, it will be her seventh chart-topper and will extend her record for the most number ones by a British female artist.

© Press Association 2018