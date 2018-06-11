Film festival brings more talent to its opening night gala

T2 and Trainspotting actress Kelly Macdonald, author and comedian Ben Elton and former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston will attend.

Film festival chiefs have announced more talent to their line-up of stars ahead of an opening night gala.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) event on June 20 will include No Country For Old Men, T2 and Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald, director and comedian Ben Elton and former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston.

Other names include Grey’s Anatomy star Melissa George, Bram Stoker’s Dracula actress Sadie Frost, Natalie Dormer of Game Of Thrones and Travis members Fran Healy, Andy Dunlop, Dougie Payne and Neil Primrose.

Ex-Time Lord Christopher Eccleston is to attend the EIFF opening gala (Ian West/PA)

Scottish director and writer Bill Forsyth (Gregory’s Girl) will attend the festival for a special screening of his film Local Hero on June 26 followed by a Q&A with David Greig, artistic director of The Royal Lyceum Theatre.

Confirmed for this year’s juries are Jason Connery whose film Tommy’s Honour opened the 2016 Festival and Outlander actress Sophie Skelton.

A series of in-person events will see Stephen Moyer (True Blood) marking his feature-film directorial debut for the Parting Glass.

Sir David Hare will talk about his extensive career in cinema and theatre and young actor George MacKay (Captain Fantastic), who is also in attendance for the UK premiere of The Secret Of Marrowbone will talk about his acting career.

Natalie Dormer of Game Of Thrones is among the actresses appearing at EIFF gala event

Mark Adams, artistic director, said: “EIFF is renowned around the world for discovering and promoting the very best in cinema and continues to be an important hub for domestic and international filmmakers.

“We’re honoured to be welcoming so many guests from around the world to Edinburgh this June. Each are singular talents who will add undisputed value to this year’s Festival line-up.”

