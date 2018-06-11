Bill Roache: Colour seemed to drain from everything during 2013 arrest

The Coronation Street star was found not guilty by a jury in 2014.

Bill Roache has spoken of his shock at being arrested at his home in 2013.

The Coronation Street star, 86, was found not guilty by a jury of two counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault following a trial at Preston Crown Court in 2014.

The actor, who plays Ken Barlow in the soap, revealed the moment police officers entered his house to arrest him in 2013 in his book Life And Soul, serialised in The Mirror.

He said: “I let them in, and then one of them said, ‘We’re arresting you’, and went through the charges.

“I heard the words as if they were being spoken somewhere in the distance. Shock affects you in funny ways. You go into a sort of unreal mode.

“As the policeman was speaking, the colour seemed to drain from everything and there was a sort of mist around us.”

He also said: “I spoke the truth and just hoped that it would all come out OK”.

Life And Soul will be released on June 19.

