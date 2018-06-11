Stacey Dooley to host documentary about homeless teenagers for Children in Need

The BBC has announced a raft of new factual programmes it will air in the coming months.

Presenter and journalist Stacey Dooley will uncover the story of Britain’s homeless teenagers in a documentary for the charity Children in Need, the BBC has announced.

Hidden Homeless will see Dooley, 31, investigating the lives of youngsters as they try to avoid sleeping rough on the streets.

She will uncover the methods the desperate young people use to keep a roof over their heads, including sleeping on night buses, staying on friend’s sofas and going home with people they have met on dating app Tinder.

Dooley was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Her new hour-long programme will air on BBC One. It is one of a raft of commissioned factual titles announced by the BBC.

BBC factual commissioning controller Alison Kirkham said: “This range of programmes that we are announcing demonstrates our continued commitment to take audiences into worlds and explore issues with broad appeal that are hugely relevant today, including homelessness, the economy and Brexit, the challenges of social media, disability and gun crime.

“Through unprecedented access and fantastic story telling, each subject will be explored in a truly engaging and thought-provoking way.”

Also set to air is a two-part BBC Two series taking a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the Bank of England.

Cameras have been been granted unprecedented access to the bank’s workforce at its City of London headquarters, including governor Mark Carney.

During two hour-long programmes viewers will follow Mr Carney and his team as they work out their approach to the economy following Brexit.

Today I started working on a project that means the most. I’m going on a personal journey to meet my biological Father (whom I have never seen nor met) – I’m documenting the whole thing in a one-hour documentary for @bbcthree 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UMpfwsU73d — Mim Shaikh ✨ (@MimShaikh_) January 29, 2018

BBC Radio 1Extra presenter Mim Shaikh will track down his biological father, who he has never met, in a new BBC Three documentary called Finding Dad.

Another documentary, for BBC Four’s Storyville series, called Under The Wire will give an account of Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin and photographer Paul Conroy’s 2012 coverage of the siege of Homs in Syria, during which Ms Colvin was killed.

