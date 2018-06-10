The Inbetweeners star scores winning Soccer Aid goal

10th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Blake Harrison helped the England side win the match, which is in aid of Unicef.

The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison said it was “a buzz” scoring the winning goal in Soccer Aid.

The actor – who played Neil in the hit comedy – scored the deciding penalty after the teams drew 3-3 in the match at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium on Sunday.

His goal helped the England side beat the Rest Of The World team.

Harrison, 32, posted a picture on Twitter of himself and actor David Harewood taken after the game, and wrote: “What a buzz!!! @socceraid penalty Heroes!!

“Please donate to @UNICEF_uk if you enjoyed the game!”

Soccer Aid For Unicef was launched in 2006 by Robbie Williams and TV presenter Jonathan Wilkes.

It features a mix of football stars and celebrities. Stars taking part this year included Brendan Cole, Olly Murs and Damian Lewis.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish holidaymakers are being being warned about these 10 HORRIBLE scams

Irish holidaymakers are being being warned about these 10 HORRIBLE scams
8 surprising hacks to BEAT your hay fever

8 surprising hacks to BEAT your hay fever
[PICS] Kerrie Harris looks STUNNING as she ties the knot with long-term love and Irish footballer Robbie Brady

[PICS] Kerrie Harris looks STUNNING as she ties the knot with long-term love and Irish footballer Robbie Brady

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Change is gonna come: Met Éireann reveal when Ireland's sizzling sunshine is set to end

Change is gonna come: Met Éireann reveal when Ireland's sizzling sunshine is set to end
Residents of popular Dublin estate WARNED about UNSAFE balconies

Residents of popular Dublin estate WARNED about UNSAFE balconies
Heartbreaking reason Corrie's Bill Roache missed dying daughter's final moments

Heartbreaking reason Corrie's Bill Roache missed dying daughter's final moments
TWELVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

TWELVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month