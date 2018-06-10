Love Island viewers not fooled as Wes stays calm about Laura's husband hunt

Laura revealed she wants to find someone to marry while she's in the villa.

Love Island viewers joked that Wes Nelson looked as if he had seen a ghost when his romantic interest Laura Anderson revealed she was on the hunt for a husband.

Cabin crew worker Anderson, 29, opened up about wanting to find Mr Right as she and Nelson, 20, discussed the age gap between them.

“I know that it doesn’t seem like there’s a big age gap, but there is,” she said during Sunday night’s episode of the ITV2 show.

“I don’t feel it, it’s just I would feel bad on you.

“Obviously I don’t want to waste my time and I wouldn’t want to waste your time. I don’t know, I’m just over thinking and worrying a little bit.”

Nelson insisted that he was also after “something that’s forever” and later said that he “didn’t bat an eyelid” when Anderson outlined her mission, but viewers thought he was hiding his true thoughts.

One person said on Twitter: “The biggest lie ever: Wes: I didn’t bat an eyelid when you said about looking for a husband. Wes, I love ya, but you batted your eyelids so much at that statement, they were wrapped around the back of your head.”

“When Laura said she was looking for a husband, I didn’t bat an eyelid. That’s because it’s physically impossible to bat lids when your eyeballs are popping out of your head,” tweeted another.

Another viewer tweeted: “His face when she mentioned husband and age difference he looked like he’d seen a ghost lol.”

Some posted hilarious video clips of men dripping with sweat or running away, saying that was how Nelson was truly feeling.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

