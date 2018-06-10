Vince Vaughn held on suspicion of drink-driving and resisting arrest

10th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Manhattan Beach police said Vaughn was arrested on Sunday morning.

Hollywood star Vince Vaughn has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and resisting arrest in a southern California beach town.

Manhattan Beach police said Vaughn was arrested on Sunday morning at a sobriety checkpoint.

The 48-year-old actor is best known for his roles in comedies like Dodgeball and Wedding Crashers but has landed more dramatic roles in recent years such as the drill sergeant in the Oscar-winning Hacksaw Ridge.

The 89th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Vince Vaughn was held on suspicion of drink-driving (Ian West/PA)

Police employee Nisha Bhagat said Vaughn has since been released from custody.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Liz Earle's top 5 tips for keeping your gut healthy

Liz Earle's top 5 tips for keeping your gut healthy
Change is gonna come: Met Éireann reveal when Ireland's sizzling sunshine is set to end

Change is gonna come: Met Éireann reveal when Ireland's sizzling sunshine is set to end
One of our favourite Corrie characters is LEAVING the soap

One of our favourite Corrie characters is LEAVING the soap

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Dublin Fire Brigade battle HUGE fire during extremely hot temperatures

[PICS] Dublin Fire Brigade battle HUGE fire during extremely hot temperatures
Irish holidaymakers are being being warned about these 10 HORRIBLE scams

Irish holidaymakers are being being warned about these 10 HORRIBLE scams
TWELVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

TWELVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month
Residents of popular Dublin estate WARNED about UNSAFE balconies

Residents of popular Dublin estate WARNED about UNSAFE balconies