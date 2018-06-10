Katherine Heigl shares photo of herself as new Suits character

10th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Heigl said playing lawyer Samantha Wheeler in Suits has made her feel empowered.

Katherine Heigl has shared a photo from the set of Suits, which she is joining following the departure of the Duchess of Sussex.

The former Greys Anatomy star signed up to play lawyer Samantha Wheeler after it was revealed leading cast members Meghan and Patrick J Adams were leaving.

The picture posted on Instagram shows Heigl as Wheeler, perched on the edge of a desk in an elegant black suit.

“The best part of BEING Samantha Wheeler, is BELIEVING I’m Samantha Wheeler! Girls got me feeling #empowered,” said the actress, who will make her debut in the legal drama this summer.

“She never apologizes unless she means it.

“She gets her power from excellence and being so good they can’t ignore her.

“She knows her worth and is empowered by her value.

“She’s got heart and soul and will show you both if you’ve earned it.”

Meghan, who married Prince Harry in May, made her final appearance in Suits in April in the series finale of season seven.

She and Adams were original cast members of the show, which debuted in 2011, playing couple Rachel Zane and Mike Ross.

© Press Association 2018

