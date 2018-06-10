Tension flares on Love Island as Eyal confronts Hayley for 'getting personal'

It looks as if Eyal and Hayley's budding romance is over already.

Love Island is hit with more drama when Eyal Booker takes Hayley Hughes to task for gossiping about him.

Booker loses his cool when he finds out that Hughes complained about him after they kissed.

A first look clip from Sunday night’s episode of the ITV2 reality series shows the couple locking lips after a heart to heart by the pool.

However, Hughes then tells some of the other islanders that Booker, who saved her from being dumped from the villa, actually made her feel “sick”.

She says: “I’m very grateful that he’s chosen me because I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him, but I just feel like obviously because I kissed him last night, that’s just clarified that I literally don’t want anything more with him.

“There’s no chemistry.

“I don’t feel like he brings my personality out in me, I feel like I’m very boring when I’m around him.”

When Booker hears what Hughes was saying he decides to have it out with her.

Their chat gets heated and Booker tells Hughes he does not want to get to know her any better.

FIRST LOOK! It all kicks off between Hayley and Eyal, but with THREE new arrivals about to land, will they find a sexy new shoulder to cry on? 😏 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1sWfhwto49 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 10, 2018

“You’ve been getting personal for no reason,” says Booker.

“You always say that you’re a straight up person and you say it how it is, but you’ve been walking around, bitching about me to other people.”

He later rants in the Beach Hut: “She’s just played me for a fool and so to be honest I feel like an idiot but I’m glad I got what I did off my chest.

“I have absolutely no time for her.”

Tensions are also running high as three new love rivals enter the villa.

Models Megan Barton Hanson, 24, and Charlie Frederick, 23, and 26-year-old LADbible presenter Josh Denzel, all arrive at the plush pad in the new instalment.

The men are less than impressed to get new competition but the ladies are thrilled to see some “fresh blood”.

Contestant Georgia Steel gushed: “We were all so excited. I was like, ‘Who are they, where have they come from, how did they get here?’

“So basically Josh I would say is my type, 100%.

“They’re very good looking boys so let’s give it to them.”

