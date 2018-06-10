Vanessa Kirby says playing Princess Margaret was 'enough' after Bafta win

The actress depicts the Queen's sister in Netflix series The Crown.

Actress Vanessa Kirby says the chance to get to know the character of Princess Margaret was “enough” of an honour after she won a Bafta award for her portrayal of the royal.

In May Kirby, 30, received the Bafta TV award for best supporting actress for her performances as the Queen’s sister in Netflix series The Crown.

Kirby won the category after being selected by the judges over fellow actors Anna Friel, Julie Hesmondhalgh and Liv Hill.

Vanessa Kirby won the Bafta TV Award for best supporting actress in May (Ian West/PA)

Kirby, who conducted extensive research into the life of the Countess of Snowdon said that while she was grateful to be given the prize, depicting the princess on screen was an enough of an honour.

Kirby told the Sunday Times’ Culture supplement: “It was so surreal. But honestly, I didn’t need anything more than the experience of having got to know that person.

“I really didn’t. And that’s not even being humble.

“Truthfully, I feel f****** grateful and totally blown away that I would be chosen. But also, it was enough.”

Not had a chance to enjoy @VanessaKirby’s BAFTA-winning performance in @TheCrownNetflix? 👑 Series 1 and 2 are available on @NetflixUK right now! https://t.co/peesYFG3q6 pic.twitter.com/PzuAPGy1NB — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 15, 2018

After collecting the Bafta statuette at the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall Kirby had dedicated her award to the woman she portrayed, who died in 2002 at the age of 71.

Kirby said: “I just felt like the luckiest person in the world to play somebody that was so colourful and vivid and brave and strong – and so actually this is for Margaret, wherever she is.”

Kirby is set to star in the latest instalment of the action spy film series Mission Impossible, alongside Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the franchise’s sixth film and is scheduled for release in July.

