Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dies aged 68

10th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Mick Fleetwood said in a Facebook post that his legacy would "live on" in his music.

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan has died at the age of 68, Mick Fleetwood has said.

The musician said in a Facebook post that Kirwan died on Friday in London. No cause of death was given.

Kirwan was part of the iconic band from 1968 until 1972, playing on the albums Then Play On, Blues Jam at Chess, Kiln House, Future Games and Bare Trees.

DANNY KIRWANMAY 13, 1950 ~ JUNE 8, 2018A TRIBUTE FROMMICK FLEETWOOD AND FLEETWOOD MAC Today was greeted by the sad…

Posted by Mick Fleetwood on Friday, June 8, 2018

Fleetwood wrote that Kirwan’s legacy “will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac”.

Kirwan was among the eight members of the band — along with Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Peter Green, John McVie, Christine McVie and Jeremy Spencer — who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

