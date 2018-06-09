Theresa May reveals she has never watched Love Island

The Prime Minister was questioned over reports more people tried to get on the hit reality show than applied for Oxford or Cambridge universities.

Theresa May has admitted that she has never seen Love Island.

The Prime Minister was responding to reports that more people applied to be on the hit ITV2 reality show than tried to get a place at Oxford or Cambridge.

“I have a confession to make to you, I have never seen Love Island so I am probably not best placed to comment on the interest people have in Love Island,” Mrs May said.

“What I do want to ensure is that young people are able to aspire to be their best and that they can get on as far in life as their hard work and abilities will take them – and that opportunities are open to them to enable them to do that.”

The Daily Mail reported that the series attracted more than 85,000 applicants – more than twice the 40,000 who applied for places at the two prestigious universities.

