Tim Shieff bats away non-supporters after missing out on Ninja Warrior UK title

The athlete fell at the penultimate hurdle during the series 4 finale.

Ninja Warrior UK contestant Tim Shieff is batting away the haters after he came agonisingly close to winning the title.

The free-runner missed out on defeating the obstacle course after he fell in the penultimate challenge of the course – the flying bars.

After some viewers tweeted about not wanting the vegan athlete to win, the 30-year-old took to Twitter to show love to those not so keen on him.

“I do love myself very much” he told one user who suggested he was arrogant.

I do love myself very much 🌸 https://t.co/uQSnTL8hjj — Tim Shieff (@HumanTimothy) June 9, 2018

To another user who said: “Meat free guy had better not win”, Shieff simply replied with a nerd-face emoji.

The athlete also thanked his supporters, while letting his 27,000 Twitter followers in on his training secrets.

“Thanks for all the messages of support. I had fun on that course and got to test my mental growth.

“Raw vegan diet, studying Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA and Kodak Black playing in my head got me through on 2 weeks notice. Not sure if I’ll be back.”

Thanks for all the messages of support. I had fun on that course and got to test my mental growth. Raw vegan diet, studying Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA and Kodak Black playing in my head got me through on 2 weeks notice. Not sure if I’ll be back ✌🏼 #NinjaWarriorUK pic.twitter.com/4P7hkmEEeH — Tim Shieff (@HumanTimothy) June 9, 2018

Among his supporters was grime star JME, who live-tweeted throughout the broadcast of the series four finale.

The MC was rooting for Shieff, tweeting before the start of the show: “Ninja warrior on ITV in 10 mins to shout at the screen “GO TIM GO!”

He later wrote: “Tim the king!”

Ninja warrior on itv in 10 mins to shout at the screen “GO TIM GO!” 🏃🏼‍♂️ — Jme (@JmeBBK) June 9, 2018

#NinjaWarriorUK “I’ve spent the year, learning how to be more relaxed” 🧡 pic.twitter.com/T4Y1F76zSR — Jme (@JmeBBK) June 9, 2018

Shieff claimed the title of last man standing for the second time on Saturday, after being crowned with the honour in 2015.

