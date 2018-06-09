Kim Kardashian West shares Rick and Morty song made for Kanye West's birthday

The rapper has previously voiced his appreciation for animated show.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has revealed one of the presents she gave to her husband Kanye West for his birthday – a musical card featuring a song dedicated to him sung by the characters of his favourite show.

Kardashian West commissioned the birthday message for the rapper, who turned 41 on Friday.

The specially recorded track, Kanye’s B-day Song, features the voices of the two main characters of Adult Swim animated series Rick And Morty.

In a message to her social media followers, Kardashian West wrote: “I have to show you the birthday card I had made for Kanye West.

“Thank you Rick and Morty! His fave show!”

I have to show you the birthday card i had made for @kanyewest Thank you Rick & Morty!!! His fave show!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2018

In a later post, she shared a two-minute video which contained audio of the show’s voice actor and co-creator Justin Roiland performing the song as mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith.

Also featured in the video was a picture of the two characters standing under a banner saying Kanye’s B-day Song and holding a birthday cake with pink icing and a candle.

Morty is also seen wearing a purple and yellow birthday party hat.

The song begins with Rick saying to Morty: “It’s Kanye’s birthday today – you know what that means.”

The lyrics go on to detail the pair sneaking into the couple’s bedroom and taking a lock of West’s hair in order to make clones of him.

Roiland is heard trying to suppress bouts of laughter during the recording.

West previously revealed his love for the show in May when he retweeted a news report about Adult Swim re-commissioning it for 70 more episodes.

West wrote at the time: “This is the greatest news. This is my favourite show.

“I’ve seen every episode at least five times each.”

https://t.co/eUnzwhr72z This is the greatest news This is my favorite show I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 10, 2018

Kardashian West, 37, had previously posted on Instagram to wish West a happy birthday after what she called a “wild year”.

Her message accompanied a picture of him on a plane with the couple’s baby daughter Chicago in his lap.

Kardashian West congratulated the rapper on his return to music following the surprise release of his eighth studio album Ye on June 1.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday babe! It’s been a wild year but we’re here and life is good!

“So proud of you dropping back to back albums and fulfilling your dreams.

“You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you.”

