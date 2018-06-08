Love Island fans angry with Adam after he dumps Kendall for Rosie

8th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Viewers had plenty to say on one contestant's comments about Brexit.

Fans of ITV2’s Love Island were angry with contestant Adam Collard after his decision to partner up with lawyer Rosie Williams meant his former partner Kendall Rae Knight became the first contestant to leave this year’s series.

Rae Knight said she was “gutted” to be the first islander to leave the villa. Collard described the decision he had to make as “extremely difficult” but ultimately the one he “had to make.

During Friday’s episode viewers saw Collard tell Rae Knight it took a lot for them to couple up and he had given a lot to the relationship and had “not really seen anything back”.

He went on to say he would “rather just nip it in the bud now before it goes further”.

Moments after Rae Knight said that she was fine with Collard’s decision, viewers saw him kiss solicitor Williams in another area of the garden in front of their fellow islanders.

After the results of the recoupling were revealed many fans turned on Collard for his treatment of Rae Knight.

One wrote on Twitter: “Adam choosing Rosie over Kendall, is literally every lad… choosing a good time, over a good thing.”

Another wrote: “Adam choosing Rosie over Kendall just makes me hate him even more, actually crying cause Kendall has to leave.”

While one fan picked up on Collard being intimate with Williams soon after telling Rae Wright he did not see a future with her.

They wrote: “Adam kissing Rosie literally three mins after he broke it off with Kendall is the reason girls have trust issues.”

Many other viewers voiced their dismay that model Haley Hughes remained on the show instead of Rae Wright, after Eyal Booker chose to stick with her during the recoupling.

One fan said: “Hayley should’ve left, nah are you serious?” Another added: “That should have been Hayley going home not Kendall!”

Many viewers picked up on Hughes’s claim during a conversation about politics with her fellow contestants that she did not know what Brexit meant.

When her fellow islanders explained about the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union and its potential consequences, Hughes asked whether there would still be trees after the UK had left the bloc.

One viewer wrote: “Hayley doesn’t even know what Brexit is. Give me strength”. Another refused to believe Hughes’s claim, saying: “Nah Hayley can’t be this dumb.”

However one viewer suggested the contestant’s comments on the matter were an improvement on what the UK Government had offered so far.

They wrote: “Will there be trees?’ Higher quality, in depth Brexit analysis from the inmates than from the Government #LoveIsland #Boris”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

