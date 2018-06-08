Ms Dynamite awarded MBE for services to music

The Brit Award-winning artist has been celebrated for her work as a female MC.

Rapper Ms Dynamite will be recognised with an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The Mercury Prize-winning artist, born Niomi Arleen McLean-Daley, burst onto the scene with earworm hit Dy-na-mi-tee, which featured on her 2002 debut album A Little Deeper.

Her album won critical acclaim in the UK and US, and saw her win Brit Awards for Best British Urban Act and Best British Female Solo Artist in 2003.

After taking a break to have her son Shavaar, the musician returned in 2005 with her second, politically-informed album Judgement Days featuring a plea to Tony Blair on the track Mr Prime Minister.

She retreated from the spotlight in 2006 after being arrested outside a London nightclub and sentenced to community service.

The 37-year-old later took on guest-hosting at BBC Radio 1Xtra and appeared on ITV’s Hell’s Kitchen and Sky One’s The Race.

After winding down her music career, she has featured on television and in recent years appeared on Katy B’s Lights On track, as well as Magnetic Man’s Fire.

She released drum and bass track Cloud 9 with DJ Shy FX in 2013.

In 2016, she was honoured with a Paving the Way MOBO award for her contribution to music as a female MC.

A paving stone was laid in her honour at her alma mater, the WAC Arts College in Belsize Park.

