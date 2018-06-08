Poet Kate Clanchy: I hope MBE honours creativity in classroom

8th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The Scottish writer has been a teacher in state schools for nearly 30 years.

Kate Clanchy (Geoffrey Swaine/REX/Shutterstock)

Poet Kate Clanchy said she would like to think her MBE honours her work in schools.

The Scottish writer, 52, who has been a teacher in state schools for nearly 30 years, is made an MBE for services to literature in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

She said: “I was very surprised to be nominated for an MBE and also very grateful. I have worked in all sorts of literary fields over the years – poetry, memoir, fiction, reviewing – but the most consistent thread has been my work in schools.

“I like to think this award honours that, and the importance of literature and creativity in the classroom.”

Her next book, Some Kids I Taught And What They Taught Me, described as a “candid” and “deeply moving” insight into life in British state schools, will be published next year.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

8 surprising hacks to BEAT your hay fever

8 surprising hacks to BEAT your hay fever
SuperValu and Centra issue URGENT recall over SERIOUS safety fears

SuperValu and Centra issue URGENT recall over SERIOUS safety fears
TWLEVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

TWLEVE Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish holidaymakers are being being warned about these 10 HORRIBLE scams

Irish holidaymakers are being being warned about these 10 HORRIBLE scams
[WARNING] Met Éireann have just issued a status orange weather warning for THESE 15 counties

[WARNING] Met Éireann have just issued a status orange weather warning for THESE 15 counties
[PIC] This FAB dress from Penneys is a MUST HAVE for your summer wardrobe

[PIC] This FAB dress from Penneys is a MUST HAVE for your summer wardrobe
Holly Willoughby and 'silver fox' Phillip Schofield make CORRIE cameo

Holly Willoughby and 'silver fox' Phillip Schofield make CORRIE cameo