Ken Follett: Proud to be made CBE for work I love

8th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The novelist is honoured for services to literature and charity.

Best-selling novelist Ken Follett said he was proud to be made a CBE for “doing something I love”.

The spy thriller and historical fiction writer, 69, is made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to literature and charity.

The Cardiff-born author, known for his Century and Kingsbridge series, said: “I am very pleased and proud to receive this honour for doing something I love – making books and stories as entertaining and accessible as possible.

“Reading is a hugely important part of my life and I am glad to have helped others to enjoy it too.”

Follett’s novels include The Pillars Of The Earth, Eye Of The Needle, The Man From St Petersburg and Fall Of Giants.

