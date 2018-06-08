Love Island's Kendall 'gutted' to be first contestant dumped

The former Islander revealed she does not hold anything against her former partner in the show.

Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight has said she is gutted to be the first contestant to be dumped out of this year’s series.

Viewers watched as Kendall was left single after the Islanders were asked to recouple in Friday’s episode, meaning that she would have to leave the villa.

Speaking after her exit Kendall said: “I am a little bit gutted to be the first one out.

Get grafting ladies, it's time to recouple… 🙈One girl gets dumped from the island, tonight at 9pm on @itv2. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7Djr4Yys8l — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 8, 2018

“I won’t lie, it’s not nice being the first one out, but I do feel positive that I did everything I wanted to do, and I stood my ground, and I have no regrets about what I did.”

The show’s female contestants were told via text in the latest episode of the ITV2 series that one of them would be leaving, as it would be the boys who would be choosing who they wanted to partner up with.

Kendall was partnered with fitness instructor Adam Collard before Friday’s recoupling.

However, despite him leaving her for lawyer Rosie Williams, Kendall said that if she had the choice she would have stayed with Adam.

She said: “I would have chosen Adam, definitely. I think we had the most connection.

“We were both attracted to each other. If I saw him on the outside, of course I would say hello and be polite. He hasn’t done anything wrong other than going with his gut and choosing Rosie.

Kendall has tipped Dani Dyer to make it to the final (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“He was definitely my type, though. Had I seen him in a bar on the outside world, he was someone I would have gone for.”

When asked who she thought would eventually win the ITV2 series, Kendall predicted that salesman Jack Fincham and barmaid Dani Dyer (the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer) were in with a shout.

Kendall said: “I would pick Dani and Jack. They seem to have a great connection.

“They get each other, which is really nice. They did have a glitch early on, but they click.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

