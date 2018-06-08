Recoupling bombshell set to hit Love Island

Contestants will receive the news that one girl will be leaving the show.

The Love Island ladies’ worst fears are set to be confirmed when they are told the series’ first recoupling is imminent – and one of them will be leaving the villa for good.

In Friday’s episode of the ITV2 reality show, Samira Mighty receives a text saying: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling.

“The boys will choose and the girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island. #getpickedorgetpacking #layitonthick.”

Get grafting ladies, it's time to recouple… 🙈One girl gets dumped from the island, tonight at 9pm on @itv2. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7Djr4Yys8l — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 8, 2018

The announcement is set to rock the girls, though most will remain resolute as they accept they will need to fight to survive on the show.

Former Miss Blackpool Kendall Rae Knight has found herself in a bit of a love triangle with her current partner fitness instructor Adam Collard and model Eyal Booker.

Booker is weighing up whether to make a move for Rae Knight after clashing with his partner and fellow model Hayley Hughes.

Booker will admit he is finding it difficult to make a decision between the two of them, saying: “I actually have no idea at this moment in time.

“And I’m not going to have an idea before right before it happens.”

New girl Rosie Williams is also the subject of Collard’s desires. She is set to voice her frustration with him as he wrestles with his decision between her and Rae Knight.

Williams will say in the diary room: “I’m sorry, no one makes their mind up on the spot. He knows what he’s going to do. Just be a bit of a man and say it.

“I’d rather you be brutally honest so I can prepare myself if I’m going home.”

Adios friend zone, Jack and Dani are officially ON! 🙌 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UKpQFXiWJa — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 8, 2018

Elsewhere, it appears barmaid Dani Dyer and salesman Jack Fincham are well and truly back on track after jealously issues following a game of truth or dare forced Dyer to re-evaluate her feelings.

This means Dyer faces an awkward conversation with Hughes, who she previously told she was happy to swap partners with.

Dyer will finally pluck up the courage to tell Hughes about her change of heart over Fincham on Friday, saying that she hope her indecision has not caused her any stress.

Hughes gives the couple her blessing, saying: “If you have got a spark with him then obviously Dan you’re very lucky because not many people have that spark with someone so soon.”

After opening up about their feelings for one another, Fincham kisses Dyer, prompting cheers from their fellow Islanders.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

