Celebrity chefs pay tribute after Anthony Bourdain dies at 61

The TV star was found dead in a hotel room in France.

Celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver, Nigella Lawson and Gordon Ramsay have paid tribute to Anthony Bourdain after the TV star died at the age of 61.

The chef and host of shows including The Layover and Parts Unknown was found dead in a hotel room in France.

Oliver wrote on Instagram: “I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @anthonybourdain has just died.

“He really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation and was the most brilliant writer … he leaves chefs and fans around the world with a massive foodie hole that simply can’t be replaced … rest in peace chef.

“Thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx.”

Lawson wrote on Twitter: “Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend.

Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) June 8, 2018

“Am going off twitter for a while.”

Meanwhile, Ramsay said: “Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain.

“He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food.

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

“Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123.”

CNN statement regarding the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain: pic.twitter.com/MR1S5fP16o — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 8, 2018

The news of Bourdain’s death was announced by his employer CNN, who said the chef took his own life.

© Press Association 2018