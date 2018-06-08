Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

8th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The American star had been filming a segment of his upcoming TV series in Strasbourg.

American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

CNN confirmed the 61-year-old’s death, saying in a statement he was found unresponsive on Friday morning by friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert.

The US network said Bourdain was in Strasbourg filming an upcoming segment in his series Parts Unknown.

The CNN statement said: “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Weather warning in place as nation braces itself for another DRAMATIC change in weather

Weather warning in place as nation braces itself for another DRAMATIC change in weather
Michaela Strachan's mission to save the kiwi: 'Unless something's done, they will go extinct'

Michaela Strachan's mission to save the kiwi: 'Unless something's done, they will go extinct'
Comedian Michael McIntyre admits it had been 'touch and go' whether to perform

Comedian Michael McIntyre admits it had been 'touch and go' whether to perform

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island to launch in THREE new countries

Love Island to launch in THREE new countries
[PIC] This FAB dress from Penneys is a MUST HAVE for your summer wardrobe

[PIC] This FAB dress from Penneys is a MUST HAVE for your summer wardrobe
Drama ahead as Hannah Barton returns to Emmerdale as a MAN

Drama ahead as Hannah Barton returns to Emmerdale as a MAN
[PIC] This STUNNING bikini from Penneys is a complete bargain

[PIC] This STUNNING bikini from Penneys is a complete bargain