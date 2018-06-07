Love Island fans celebrate as Jack and Dani agree to try again

The pair had clashed over whether he was honest with her.

Love Island fans have celebrated after Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham agreed to give their relationship another try.

The pair had clashed after two new girls entered the villa and Dyer encouraged Fincham to pursue one of them if he wanted to.

However, during a chat in the garden Fincham explained whe he had said he would recouple with Hayley Hughes in a game of truth or dare.

He said: “I didn’t mean anything by it by the way, I just thought ‘Let’s make it interesting.’

“I wasn’t being horrible. From our last conversation about us two, you said you don’t know. I want someone to tell me.

“I’d happily wait around, I’ve come here to find someone, I thought I’d found someone I like and you aren’t giving me nothing back. You haven’t actually even tried.”

Dyer broke down in tears, saying: “It’s not that I don’t like you, it’s just I worry because you’re what I know.”

But Fincham assured her: “Sometimes stick to what you know,” before adding: “Can we give it a chance?”

Fans celebrated their reunion, with former X Factor star Caitlyn Vanbeck writing on Twitter: “YESSSSSS DANI AND JACK ARE GIVING IT ANOTHER GO !!!!! MY NIGHTS BEEN MADEEEEE.”

Another wrote: “i ship dani and jack so much it honestly makes my heart happy.”

Another said: “If Dani and Jack aren’t your favourite couple then there’s somment wrong with you bbs.”

One more tweeted: “Aww can jack and dani just get married please.”

Others predicted they would win the show, writing: “I’m calling it now, Jack and Dani are gonna be this years winners. I love them so much.”

Love Island continues on Friday at 9pm on 3E.

