Chrissy Teigen shares photo of baby son on his original due date

Miles Theodore Stephens is the model's second child with musician John Legend.

Model Chrissy Teigen has shared a picture of her and singer John Legend’s baby son Miles Theodore Stephens on the day he was originally due to be born.

Teigen, 32, announced the arrival of the couple’s second child on May 17 and later revealed that Miles was born a few weeks early.

The Lip Sync Battle presenter posted a close-up photo of her baby wrapped in a white and grey cloth being held against her chest.

In the picture, the baby boy, who has some dark hair, can be seen holding his head in his right hand.

Alongside the image, Teigen wrote on Instagram: “Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are, since that’s all we talk about [how cool we are], and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early.

“Well we tricked you! We are boring AF but we love you!”

Legend, 39, (real name John Roger Stephens) and Teigen welcomed their first child, two-year-old daughter Luna Simone, in April 2016.

When her son was born, Teigan was asked by one of her followers on Twitter if he looked like her daughter.

The Sports Illustrated model replied: “Same nose! He is a few weeks early so he’s little and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love.”

Legend confirmed on the red carpet of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in May that his son had been named after jazz trumpet player Miles Davis.

Legend told E! News: “Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens.

“When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, ‘he looks like a Miles’.”

The couple have been married since 2013. Legend wrote his US number one single from the same year All Of Me about Teigen.

