[PIC] Chloe Green and 'hot felon' Jeremy Meeks welcome baby son

Topshop heiress Chloe Green has welcomed a baby boy with American model Jeremy Meeks, who is best known as the “hot felon”.

Green, the daughter of billionaire Sir Philip Green, posted a picture of her baby’s hands on Instagram to announce the news.

The 27-year-old wrote: “We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green.

“Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.”

Meeks, 34, shared the image on his own Instagram page to his 1.8 million followers.

He became an internet sensation in 2014 when his mugshot went viral following his arrest for possession of firearms and criminal street gang activity.

He was dubbed “hot felon” by the media and by social media users thanks to his high cheekbones, chiselled features and striking blue eyes.

Meeks, who has a teardrop tattoo on his face, then scored a modelling contract before he was released from prison in March 2016, and he has walked the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week.

Last year, he left his wife and began a relationship with Green, who has also appeared on Made In Chelsea.

Meeks is already a father to a nine-year-old son with ex-wife Melissa.

Throughout their romance, Green and Meeks have shared many romantic posts about each other on their Instagram accounts.





