Spandau Ballet introduce new singer at London show

Spandau Ballet have returned to the stage with a new lead singer, following the departure of frontman Tony Hadley.

The 80s group introduced vocalist Ross William Wild at a show at London’s Subterania, where they played hits such as To Cut A Long Story Short, True and Gold.

Wild joined the new wave band after Hadley announced he was quitting in July 2017.

The singer first met the group when he starred as Elvis Presley alongside Spandau bassist Martin Kemp in The Million Dollar Quartet musical in 2016.

Kemp said he told the band Wild “gave me goosebumps every night he sang”, which led to him filling Hadley’s spot.

He said the singer was “a perfect fit for Spandau”.

Spandau songwriter Gary Kemp added: “Ross’s great talent and passion has given us the confidence to continue playing the music we love. To quote one of our own songs, ‘There’s power in his voice and it makes us feel so sure…’.”

Wild said the group was “a movement” rather than being about any individual.

“It isn’t just about the boys that are there now. It’s not about me,” he said.

“It was a movement. If it wasn’t for Spandau so much stuff wouldn’t have happened. They are pioneers. To be at the helm now with pioneers like Spandau feels just ridiculous!”

Spandau Ballet was formed in 1979 and enjoyed huge success throughout the 80s.

The band split in 1990 but reunited nearly 20 years later in 2009, releasing a new album – Once More – and hitting the road again.

They have now announced a special one-off UK show at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on October 29.

