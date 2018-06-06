Beyonce gives fans a peek at her twins as tour kicks off

The singer and her husband Jay-Z welcomed their twins last year.

Beyonce and Jay-Z gave fans a rare glimpse of their twins as their On The Run II tour got under way.

The power couple kicked off the tour at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Wednesday night.

Images posted online show screens at the concert displaying a picture of Beyonce holding Rumi and Sir Carter, who turn one later this month.

The singer also shared some images herself.

One snap posted on Instagram shows the couple on stage holding hands, while two others show Beyonce alone.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 6, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 6, 2018 at 1:47pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 6, 2018 at 2:38pm PDT

Beyonce and Jay-Z, who are also parents to six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, will perform a string of dates across Europe before taking their tour to North America in July.

And so it begins….. pic.twitter.com/spUIFN7H9s — Principality Stadium (@principalitysta) June 6, 2018

It comes four years after their joint On The Run tour.

© Press Association 2018