Paloma Faith sparkles at Royal Academy of Arts bash

A host of stars attended the event, including Peter Capaldi, Kristin Scott Thomas and Charli XCX.

Paloma Faith turned heads in a show-stopping sequinned dress as she arrived at a star-studded party in London.

All eyes were on the singer as she walked into the Royal Academy of Arts party at Burlington House on Wednesday.

Her sparkly floor-length dress featured a black skirt, high neck and a dramatic pink and white bodice, with full sleeves.

Paloma Faith (PA)

Faith wore her blonde hair around her shoulders and carried a simple clutch.

A raft of stars attended the summer exhibition preview party, including Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi, singer Charli XCX and actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

Peter Capaldi (PA)

Bright colours proved to be popular, with a range of pink, orange and purple hues on show.

Anya Taylor-Joy (PA)

Charli XCX (PA)

Model and author Sophie Dahl looked stylish and sophisticated in a black top and a canary yellow skirt.

Sophie Dahl (PA)

Actress Kristin Scott Thomas also caught a few eyes, looking far younger than her 58 years in trousers printed with polka dots and butterflies and shades shielding her eyes from the evening sunshine.

Kristin Scott Thomas (PA)

The exhibition, which was set up in 1768, raises funds to support the Royal Academy Schools.

