Newcomers shake things up on Love Island

The girls are worried that the new contestants will take their places in the villa.

The ladies of Love Island are left feeling threatened when two new female contestants arrive at the villa.

A clip shared ahead of Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV2 series shows the girls looking concerned as solicitor Rosie Williams and student Georgia Steel strut in.

The thrilled boys smile and welcome the stunning newcomers – but the ladies all look long-faced, and Samira Mighty mutters: “I don’t like this, I don’t like this at all.”

“I feel like I’m watching my boyfriend cheat on me,” adds Dani Dyer, daughter of EastEnders actor Danny.

FIRST LOOK: Things heat up between Wes and Laura, but two spicy new arrivals leave the girls feeling threatened 🔥Heads are turned tonight at 9pm on @itv2 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8GrQxDNSQt — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 6, 2018

The islanders were told earlier in the show that two love rivals were on their way.

Mighty was immediately concerned they could place her in jeopardy, saying: “I’m like, this is a game, this has to happen, but I’m a bit worried about my place here now.”

The situation gets worse for the musical theatre performer when she hears Steel say she is a drama student.

“Now I feel jealous, I feel weird. I hope she wasn’t on the West End,” Mighty fumes.

Dyer and model Hayley Hughes were also fretful, agreeing they felt “vulnerable”.

Alex George in particular was delighted to see the newcomers.

The A&E doctor has so far failed to make a love connection and is hoping for a change in his fortunes.

Our hot doctor is running out of patients. Someone give Alex a little dose of love please! 💕 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/x3E69iF7rT — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 5, 2018

He said: “From the start I’ve had a fairly rough ride.

“I’d like to think I deserve a break and a bit of good luck and meet a nice girl.”

Niall Aslam admitted he is hoping the new girls cause shockwaves in the villa.

“What I hope is for drama,” he said.

“I hope it goes off, I hope all the girls lose their heads and things just get a bit lively in here.”

Other highlights from the episode include Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson sharing their first kiss and Eyal Booker telling Hughes he does not think he is getting anywhere in their coupling.

“I feel like I’m giving as much as I can but I’m not really getting anything back,” he tells the model.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

