Daniel Radcliffe returning to Broadway in new production

Daniel Radcliffe is returning to Broadway in new production The Lifespan Of A Fact.

The Harry Potter star – who made his debut on the Great White Way in Equus in 2008 – will appear in the play from September this year.

The production is based on a book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal and follows Fingal (Radcliffe), who is a fact checker for magazine articles.

He has to verify the details in an essay by author D’Agata and discovers it contains inaccuracies.

Cherry Jones has been cast as Fingal’s employer and Bobby Cannavale will play D’Agata in the show, which will run for 16 weeks on Broadway.

The production, directed by Leigh Silverman, will be staged at Studio 54.

Radcliffe, 28, is no stranger to the New York stage.

After making his first appearance in Equus, he notched up other credits in the likes of How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying and The Cripple Of Inishmaan.

